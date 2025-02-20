Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2025 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted a major operation in Khanewal and Vehari aimed at eliminating the sale and production of prohibited and expired food items.
The food safety teams inspected a variety of food outlest, including loader rickshaws supplying food items, dairy manufacturing units, hotels, and grocery stores.
A dairy production unit was shut down for producing counterfeit desi ghee and margarine. The unit was ordered to cease operations until corrective measures are implemented, and a case has been filed against the owner.
The teams confiscated and discarded a variety of harmful food items, including 200-kg dead poultry, 50-kg adulterated desi ghee, 30-kg margarine, 40-kg China salt, 150 sachets of banned gutka, 47 litres of expired soft drinks, and 10-kg counterfeit packaging material.
A grinding unit located at 103 Club Road, Vehari, was fined Rs.
50,000 for using scrap materials in spice packaging. A pansar store at Adda Machiwal was fined Rs. 35,000 for selling China salt, while a hotel at Lorri Adda, Burewala, received a Rs. 12,000 fine for using China salt in food preparation. Additionally, a grocery store in Mohalla Dharmpur, Mailsi, was fined Rs. 10,000 for selling gutka. Two stores in Karampur and Pul Dhimki, Mailsi, were collectively fined Rs. 17,000 for selling expired cold drinks.
In a total, Rs. 124,000 in fines were imposed on six food business operators for various violations.
During an inspection of a loader rickshaw in Khanewal, food safety teams recovered 200-kg dead poultry. The supplier was unable to provide any records of purchase or sale, leading to the destruction of the poultry and the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against the supplier at the Thana Abdul Hakim police station.
Recent Stories
ICC allow Pakistan to include Imam-ul-Haq in squad for Champions Trophy 2025
GCAA, AMMROC sign strategic MoU to advance aviation training, capability develop ..
Tawazun Council, FANR discuss cooperation prospects at IDEX
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Here is a way how Pakistan can survive in mega event
Ali Al Nuaimi meets US Congressional delegation in Israel
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest two bike lifters6 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations6 minutes ago
-
Officials directed to ensure food items at prescribed rates6 minutes ago
-
Four more matches decided in inter district cricket tourney6 minutes ago
-
Rwp police to ensure foolproof security for Champions Trophy matches16 minutes ago
-
4000 Multan students get degrees at 14th VUP convocation16 minutes ago
-
Tributes paid to martyred policemen, ghazis16 minutes ago
-
IBA, SALU launches Tree Plantation Drive to combat climate change16 minutes ago
-
NAB signs six strategic MoUs with private educational, medical institutions to support employees16 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi visits H-11 Khidmat Markaz, emphasizes citizen services16 minutes ago
-
Special Polio vaccination campaign in high-risk UCs from Feb 2226 minutes ago
-
87 police Jawan suspended in duty negligence by SPP Larkana26 minutes ago