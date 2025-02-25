Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) In a bid to ensure public health and maintain food quality standards during wedding events,
the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out extensive inspections in various locations
in Multan and Khanewal.
Acting on the directions of Director General Muhammad Asim Javed, PFA’s food safety teams
inspected marriage halls, catering centers, restaurants, and multiple food points, imposing
heavy fines for violations of the Punjab Pure Food Rules.
The inspections in Multan targeted prominent areas, including Chungi No 5 Ghous Azam road, Nawabpur road, Chungi No 7, and Hassan Parwana road Dera Adda. Four wedding halls were fined a total of Rs 95,000 for the following violations, including use of Ajinomoto (commonly known as China salt) and unbranded spices in food preparation, poor hygiene conditions in food processing areas.
Additionally, a restaurant at Chungi No 21, Old Shujaabad road and a food production unit in Basti Muhammad Musa Pak were fined Rs 60,000 due to unsatisfactory sanitation practices.
In Khanewal, a wedding hall at Lahore Morr was fined Rs 20,000 for using unbranded spices in food preparation. Furthermore, three grocery stores located in Chak Ali Sherwan, Chak 140/TN-R, and Chak 114/TN-R in Jahanian were penalized Rs 28,000 for selling 50 liters of expired cold drinks offering 15 kilograms of expired and prohibited food items for sale.
DG Muhammad Asim Javed emphasized that the PFA remained committed to ensuring the provision of safe and high-quality food, especially during public gatherings such as weddings. "No compromise will be made on food standards. Strict legal action will continue against violators to protect public health," he stated.
Recent Stories
Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC judge mentions Imran Khan’s statemen ..
EDGE fortifies strategic alliance with Italy's ELT Group
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Federal Youth Authority, Al Ain Youth C ..
Burjeel Holdings secures landmark O&M contracts worth AED225 million
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Toss for crucial Group B match between Australia, Sou ..
Belgium joins European alliance for nuclear energy
ADX daily trading volumes up 27.5% since start of 2025
China outlines key tasks to deepen rural reforms, advance rural revitalisation
EU appoints new Special Representative for Central Asia
ADQ, Plenary Group establish infrastructure co-development, investment platform
Anthropic launches advanced AI hybrid reasoning model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Heavy machinery used to demolish encroachment6 minutes ago
-
Rain turns weather pleasant6 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations6 minutes ago
-
PCP provides fruit cart to physically disabled Hafiz-e-Quran6 minutes ago
-
ICAO training instructors course conducted at CATI Hyderabad6 minutes ago
-
District administration continues anti-encroachment operation6 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid chairs meeting of public representatives, Discussed BISP challenges and initiatives6 minutes ago
-
PFA shuts a snack unit, 500 liters expired oil destroyed16 minutes ago
-
Delegation of National Management Course visits TEPA office16 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi meets Russian Ambassador16 minutes ago
-
Senate body slams failure to remove riverside encroachments, issues warning ahead of Monsoon16 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 82 illegal commercial properties16 minutes ago