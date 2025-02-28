Open Menu

Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Various food points penalised over hygiene violations

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams, led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, inspected multiple eateries and food points in various areas and took action against the law violators.

A restaurant was fined Rs 75,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation at khanewal road.

A hotel was penalised with a Rs 50,000 fine due to the presence of expired sauces and substandard ingredients. Fine amounting to Rs 50,000 was imposed for poor hygiene, excessive insect infestation in the production area, and the use of fungus-contaminated water tanks at the pickle and preserves unit.

Various items including 30-kg substandard preserves (Murabba),12 litres of rancid cooking oil and five kilograms of expired sauces were seized.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulat ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mansour bin Zayed congratulate Prime Minister of Lebanon

5 minutes ago
 HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 ..

HBL Pakistan Super League X to start from April 11 in Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

8 minutes ago
 Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed ..

Zero Lifestyle's Vision 2025: A Night That Changed Innovation in Pakistan

12 minutes ago
 'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing g ..

'China all set to assist Pakistan in modernizing gems and jewelry sector'

16 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 ru ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Afghanistan make 177 runs for five wickets

27 minutes ago
 Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide att ..

Maulana Haqqani, four others killed in suicide attack at Jamia Haqqania mosque

48 minutes ago
MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special e ..

MoF celebrates UAE Innovation Month with special event focusing on promoting inn ..

50 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

Pakistan, Iran to enhance medical cooperation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ ..

MoHAP earns ‘Distinguished Innovation Enabler’ award, ‘Certified Innovativ ..

1 hour ago
 Manchester City retains top spot as world's most v ..

Manchester City retains top spot as world's most valuable team

2 hours ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

2 hours ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan