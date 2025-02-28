Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2025 | 05:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams, led by Director Operations Zubair Ahmed Ejaz, inspected multiple eateries and food points in various areas and took action against the law violators.
A restaurant was fined Rs 75,000 for using rancid oil in food preparation at khanewal road.
A hotel was penalised with a Rs 50,000 fine due to the presence of expired sauces and substandard ingredients. Fine amounting to Rs 50,000 was imposed for poor hygiene, excessive insect infestation in the production area, and the use of fungus-contaminated water tanks at the pickle and preserves unit.
Various items including 30-kg substandard preserves (Murabba),12 litres of rancid cooking oil and five kilograms of expired sauces were seized.
