Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Under the directions of Director General of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed,

food safety teams launched a special Ramadan campaign to ensure quality and hygiene of

food items during Sehar and Iftar.

Several barbecue points, tikka shops, and food businesses were inspected in Multan, while a

grinding unit was checked in Vehari. Fines totaling Rs 115,000 were imposed on four food

business owners for violating hygiene regulations.

During a late-night inspection in Multan, the PFA teams conducted raids in Mumtazabad, Chungi No 5,

Allah Shafi Chowk, and Pul Braran Chowk. A restaurant was fined Rs 50,000 for storing food in

contaminated freezers and serving stale salad.

A tikka shop was penalized Rs 20,000 for unclean

utensils and the presence of insects in the food processing area. Two barbecue points

were fined Rs 45,000 for using open spices and improper meat handling.

Meanwhile, in Vehari, PFA teams raided a grinding unit near Green Pump on Khanewal Road. Laboratory tests confirmed adulteration in red chili powder, leading to the destruction of 200 kg of tainted spices. The grinding unit was shut down until corrective measures were implemented.

Speaking on the ongoing operations, DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that food safety teams would remain active in three shifts during Ramadan to ensure the provision of hygienic and high-quality food. He emphasized that maintaining food safety standards was the top priority.

