Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Under the directions of Director General of Punjab Food Authority (PFA), Muhammad Asim Javed,
food safety teams launched a special Ramadan campaign to ensure quality and hygiene of
food items during Sehar and Iftar.
Several barbecue points, tikka shops, and food businesses were inspected in Multan, while a
grinding unit was checked in Vehari. Fines totaling Rs 115,000 were imposed on four food
business owners for violating hygiene regulations.
During a late-night inspection in Multan, the PFA teams conducted raids in Mumtazabad, Chungi No 5,
Allah Shafi Chowk, and Pul Braran Chowk. A restaurant was fined Rs 50,000 for storing food in
contaminated freezers and serving stale salad.
A tikka shop was penalized Rs 20,000 for unclean
utensils and the presence of insects in the food processing area. Two barbecue points
were fined Rs 45,000 for using open spices and improper meat handling.
Meanwhile, in Vehari, PFA teams raided a grinding unit near Green Pump on Khanewal Road. Laboratory tests confirmed adulteration in red chili powder, leading to the destruction of 200 kg of tainted spices. The grinding unit was shut down until corrective measures were implemented.
Speaking on the ongoing operations, DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed stated that food safety teams would remain active in three shifts during Ramadan to ensure the provision of hygienic and high-quality food. He emphasized that maintaining food safety standards was the top priority.
Recent Stories
Punjab govt announces laptop scheme for students
Indian Team Manager R. Devaraj leaves ICC Champions Trophy 2025 midway
Abu Dhabi real estate transactions hit AED17.24 billion in first two months of 2 ..
NYU Abu Dhabi researchers develop tool to enhance cold-temperature cancer surger ..
‘Cleveland Clinic’ saves vision for patient with rare invasive fungal sinusi ..
UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Paraguay
Babar Azam’s inclusion in Pakistan squad for New Zealand tour yet to be made
Maritime Security Exercise Sea Guard-25 Culminates at Karachi
Vivo X200 Pro Captures the Majestic Beauty of Snow-Capped Mountains with Shehroz ..
The Mobile Photo Revolution Is Almost Here—Are You Ready for the OPPO Reno 13 ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bulgaria on Liberation Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for fake call6 minutes ago
-
Various food points penalised over hygiene violations6 minutes ago
-
Sukkur District Administration ensures compliance with Ehtram-e-Ramzan Ordinance6 minutes ago
-
Drizzle in city turns weather cold6 minutes ago
-
Rain, thunderstorms expected across KP16 minutes ago
-
Railways install 17,810 meters on residential units16 minutes ago
-
IFC delegation meets PM's climate aide, discusses collaborative efforts on climate action26 minutes ago
-
China's Two Sessions set to boost Pak-China ties & economic growth46 minutes ago
-
DC Sanghar urges traders to avoid hoarding & follow fixed prices during Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
Youth Empowerment Milestone: Rs. 209 billion disbursed to 31,700 young entrepreneurs46 minutes ago
-
"Cheap Tandoor Project" inaugurated during Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
Distt admin takes swift action against price hikes46 minutes ago