Various Food Points Penalised Over Hygiene Violations
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) In a continued effort to ensure food safety and hygiene, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) conducted rigorous inspections across Multan, Khanewal, and Vehari. Several food outlets, including restaurants, meat shops, and sweet production units, were penalized for violating health standards.
Under the directions of Director General Punjab Food Authority, PFA teams inspected various food establishments and took strict action against unhygienic practices. During inspections at T Chowk Shah Rukn-e- Alam and People's Colony in Multan, three restaurants were fined a total of Rs. 65,000 for using unregulated loose spices in food preparation, poor kitchen sanitation, and failure to provide medical certificates for workers. Additionally, a bakery unit in Mumtazabad was fined Rs.
50,000 for using hazardous Chinese salt (Ajinomoto) in food items.
In Khanewal, three meat shops were fined Rs. 17,000 for failing to maintain hygiene standards, including excessive flies on meat, absence of protective netting, and non-compliance with prior safety warnings. Meanwhile, a sweet production unit in Burewala was fined Rs. 10,000 after authorities found cobwebs in the production area and seized adulterated khoya.
Further action was taken against a restaurant in Vehari, where the use of Chinese salt and other hygiene violations led to a Rs. 5,000 fine. Additionally, PFA teams confiscated 8 kg of adulterated spices and 2 kg of substandard khoya, which were immediately disposed of to prevent their sale.
