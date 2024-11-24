Various Food Points Penalised Over Law Violations
Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 06:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The food safety teams took action against non-standard food production and delivery units and imposed heavy fine over hygiene rules violations.
According to details, a water plant on Jalalpur Road was closed till improvement due to water sample failure.
Similarly, Rs. 80,000 fine was imposed on Sweets and Bakers at Bilal Chowk, Sohan Halwa Unit at Chowk Fawara and Bakery at Chowk Khuni Burj for dirt in the production area, lack of food grade certificates for hacking, infestation of insects in storage area and not keeping food under cover. Similarly, a meat shop at Delhi Gate was fined Rs 30,000 for finding dead flies on meat and storing meat in a dirty freezer.
Apart from this, Rs. 32,000 fine was imposed on three milk shops at Chah Barangwala Nawabpur Road, Saidanwali Khohi and Sewra Chowk for selling adulterated milk.
Furthermore, a bakery production unit at 557/EB Road, Adda Machhiwal, was fined Rs. 20,000 for using rotten eggs in food preparation, while a grocery store at Adda 86 Vehari was fined Rs 10,000 for selling China salt.
Additionally, Rs. 35,000 fine was imposed on three sweets and bakers on Tulamba Road and Khan Town Mian Channu for using open color in food preparation, finding dead bees in milk and improper storage of food. A superstore at Hussaini Chowk Kacha Khoh was fined Rs. 30,000 for presence of expired drinks.
