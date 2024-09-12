Open Menu

Various Food Points Penalized Over Hygiene Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched operation against health-hazardous elements and confiscated 2,500-kg flour, 1,150-kg sugar, 3,000-kg cake rusks, and various machinery.

The Food safety teams inspected bakery units, grinding units, restaurants, and multiple food points in Multan and Khanewal.

Additionally, 60-kg expired snacks, 25-kg biscuits, and 20-litre expired beverages were also discarded during the operation. Production at a bakery and a water plant was halted until improvement.

According to details, food points in 128/15-L Mian Channu and 3 Marla Scheme were inspected. The bakery's production was halted due to a high presence of pests in the production and storage areas. It was also found that clean water was not being used, and sanitation arrangements were extremely poor. Warehouse owners were fined Rs 30,000 for the presence of expired confectionery items.

Substandard snacks and other items were destroyed during the operations.

Similarly, at Delhi Gate Multan, a water plant was shut down until improvement due to the presence of arsenic in the water. In addition, a grinding unit in Fareedabad, Multan, was fined Rs 50,000 for the presence of loose spices and lack of records. In Mohalla Usmanpura, a bakery was fined Rs 40,000 due to filth in the freezer and the presence of pests in "Barfi" (a sweet confection).

Furthermore, a restaurant at Mumtazabad Chowk was fined Rs 15,000 for having no record of oil changes and for storing dairy products and meat together in the same freezer.

On this occasion, DG Punjab Food Authority, Asim Javed, stated that all stages of food preparation and distribution were being strictly monitored.

He further emphasized that strict implementation of food authority regulations will be ensured.

