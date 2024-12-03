Open Menu

Various Food Points Penalized Over Hygiene Violations

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its operations to ensure public health

safety by inspecting prominent restaurants, fat rendering units, water plants, and

dairy manufacturing units here on Tuesday.

According to PFA Spokesman, the operation was conducted across various locations

including Bahawalpur Bypass, Northern Bypass, Model Town, Bata Chowk, Gulgasht

Colony, and Nishat Road.

During the inspections, PFA teams seized 40 kg animal fat and 30 liters oil.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 300,000 on ten restaurants for food act

violations.

The PFA got halted production at a fat rendering unit on Faizi Road for

operating without food license and producing fat from animal carcasses.

A water plant in Model Town was also got shutdown after its water sample

failed safety standards. Two well-known restaurants were fined Rs 80,000

for poor hygiene practices during food preparation, while three dairy manufacturing

units were penalized Rs 40,000 due to pest infestations and the absence of workers’

medical certificates.

DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed reiterated the commitment to crackdown on violators

and zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard. “No leniency will be shown to

those who threaten public safety with substandard food practices,” he added.

