Various Food Points Penalized Over Hygiene Violations
Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2024 | 04:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its operations to ensure public health
safety by inspecting prominent restaurants, fat rendering units, water plants, and
dairy manufacturing units here on Tuesday.
According to PFA Spokesman, the operation was conducted across various locations
including Bahawalpur Bypass, Northern Bypass, Model Town, Bata Chowk, Gulgasht
During the inspections, PFA teams seized 40 kg animal fat and 30 liters oil.
The teams also imposed fine of Rs 300,000 on ten restaurants for food act
violations.
The PFA got halted production at a fat rendering unit on Faizi Road for
operating without food license and producing fat from animal carcasses.
A water plant in Model Town was also got shutdown after its water sample
failed safety standards. Two well-known restaurants were fined Rs 80,000
for poor hygiene practices during food preparation, while three dairy manufacturing
units were penalized Rs 40,000 due to pest infestations and the absence of workers’
medical certificates.
DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed reiterated the commitment to crackdown on violators
and zero tolerance would be exercised in this regard. “No leniency will be shown to
those who threaten public safety with substandard food practices,” he added.
