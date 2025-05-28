Various food points penalized over hygiene violations

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday conducted extensive inspections across Multan,Khanewal,Vehari, and Lodhran on the directions of Director General(DG) Muhammad Asim Javed.

According to a spokesperson,the food safety teams visited various food outlets,bakeries,hotels,cold drink units, grocery stores and ice factories,imposing heavy fines and sealing production units for violating food safety regulations.

The teams seized and discarded 32 liters of expired cold drinks and 23 kilograms of banned and expired food products.

A supermarket in Basti Nau Wahab Chowk was fined Rs.15,000 for selling expired bread and snacks.

A hotel and biryani point on Bosan road faced a Rs.30,000 penalty for using banned ingredients and unsafe drinking water.

A bakery in Kazmi Town,Jameelabad was fined Rs. 25,000 for an unhygienic processing area and unverified medical certificates of workers.

Two food points near motorway south side and Bagh-e- Hussain chowk were fined Rs.45,000 due to poor sanitation in kitchens and washing areas.

A bakery on Makhdumpur road,Kabirwala, was sealed until improvement after insects were found in freezers and a washroom was located within the production area.

A kulfi unit in Bilal colony, Khanewal was fined Rs.20,000 for selling substandard ice lollies.

A distribution unit on Jhang road was fined Rs. 20,000 for pest infestation in the warehouse.

A restaurant near Chak No. 24 TNR on Katcha Khoh road was fined Rs.17,000 for using stale vegetables and spoiled food.

Two restaurants at old post office and Adda Mana Morh, Burewala were fined a total of Rs.37,000 for using expired ingredients,not maintaining oil change records, and using Monosodium glutamate (MSG).

A grocery store at Adda 22 Kothi, Tibba Sultanpur was fined Rs.10,000 for selling expired food items.

A soda water unit in Ali Town,Burewala was fined Rs.10,000 for mixing artificial sweeteners.

Two bakeries on Railway road, Mailsi and Adda Umar Kot, Burewala were fined Rs.30,000 for using untraceable and expired ingredients.

A soda water unit in Mohalla Qudoosabad Lodhran was fined Rs.15,000 for poor hygiene and pest infestation.

Two ice factories at Grid Station Kahror Pacca and Adda Zakhira,Chak 235,Dunyapur were each fined Rs. 15,000 for using contaminated ice blocks and failing to produce water testing reports.