Various food points sealed for violating SOPs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) -:The district administration on Wednesday sealed various food points for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (City) Tabriz Murree and Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Mehdi Maroof took action against food points for violating the SOPs.

Moreover, three "Tandoor" in UC-10, Haji Rafiq 'Sri Paye' and Kozi Haleem were sealed in Gulshan-e-Ravi. Khyber Shinwari Hotel and 'Dada Puta chicken chane' at Chowk Yateem Khanaat China scheme were sealed.

The teams of tiger force also took part in the operation.