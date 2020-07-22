UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Various Food Points Sealed For Violating SOPs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:33 PM

Various food points sealed for violating SOPs

The district administration on Wednesday sealed various food points for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) -:The district administration on Wednesday sealed various food points for violating Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) regarding COVID-19 pandemic.

According to official sources, Assistant Commissioner (City) Tabriz Murree and Assistant Commissioner (Shalimar) Mehdi Maroof took action against food points for violating the SOPs.

Moreover, three "Tandoor" in UC-10, Haji Rafiq 'Sri Paye' and Kozi Haleem were sealed in Gulshan-e-Ravi. Khyber Shinwari Hotel and 'Dada Puta chicken chane' at Chowk Yateem Khanaat China scheme were sealed.

The teams of tiger force also took part in the operation.

Related Topics

China Murree Hotel Tabriz

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

51 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister appoints Amin Aslam as SAPM with Fe ..

2 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.