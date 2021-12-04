Various Groups organize rallies to observe Sindhi Cap and ajrak Day

The various walks of life of Larkana district, were taking out rallies to celebrate the traditional Sindhi Cap and Ajrak Day, on Saturday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :The various walks of life of Larkana district, were taking out rallies to celebrate the traditional Sindhi Cap and Ajrak Day, on Saturday.

Leaders and workers and the members of various political parties, Nationalists parties, NGOs, Sindhi Media Forum, Arts Council of Pakistan Larkana organized rallies to celebrate the Topi and Ajrak event here in Larkana.

On the occasion, large number people wearing Topis and Ajrak, carrying banners and chanted slogans for Sindhi Culture. The rally marched through various thorough fares and reached at Larkana Press Club.

The participants of the rallies addressing on the occasion said that all Sindhi people are united on sensitive issue of culture; they said that they would not tolerate any joke with Sindh culture andtraditions.

They said Sindhi culture and Topi and Ajrak are the identity of Sindhi people, so the criticism against any culture is violation ofconstitution and human rights, they said the Sindh has five thousand old culture with its diversity has also the heirs of heritage, they said.

The speakers including Zafar Abro, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Murtaza Kalhoro, Ashique Pathan, Salamat Abro, Sheeraz Pathan, Mushtaq Tunio, Nadeem Akhtar Soomro, Hafeez Mangi, Ayaz Sario, Ahsan Junejo, Hanif Suhag, Imtiaz Ahmed and others.