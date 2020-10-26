UrduPoint.com
Various Illegal Constructions Demolished

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions from roads of the city during a special operation launched on Monday.

Taking action on the complaints registered on Pakistan Citizen Portal, the enforcement team launched anti-encroachment operation at Syedanwala Bypass towards Bahauddin Zakariya University.

The enforcement team demolished various illegal constructions and removed encroachments from the road.

The encroachment was creating problem in uninterrupted traffic flow at the busy road from Syedanwala Bypass towards Bahauddin Zakariya University.

MDA official sources said that anti-encroachment operations were being conducted on daily basis across the city.

