Various illegal constructions demolished

District administration has demolished various illegal constructions during a special operation against encroachment launched here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :District administration has demolished various illegal constructions during a special operation against encroachment launched here on Saturday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood launched a special operation against encouragement at Vehari Chowk and Alflah market.

The team demolished various illegal constructions and confiscated material while a fine of Rs 70,000 was also imposed on encroachers during the operation.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that the deputy commissioner has given special task to officers concerned for beautification of the city. He said that encroachment not only causing trouble in uninterrupted traffic flow but also destroying beauty of the city.

He said that crackdown against encouragement would continue without any discrimination.