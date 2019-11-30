Various illegal constructions demolished in Rajanpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The district administration removed encroachments and demolished various illegal constructions during an operation at Jampur market , launched here on Saturday.

The enforcement team was led by Assistant Commissioner Jampur Saif-ur-Rehman, which demolished dozens of illegal ramps, speed-breakers and other constructions while cinfiscating the encroachment material into custody.

The AC said that crackdown on encroachers would continue without any discrimination.