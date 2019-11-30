Various Illegal Constructions Demolished In Rajanpur
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 08:18 PM
The district administration removed encroachments and demolished various illegal constructions during an operation at Jampur market, launched here on Saturday
The enforcement team was led by Assistant Commissioner Jampur Saif-ur-Rehman, which demolished dozens of illegal ramps, speed-breakers and other constructions while cinfiscating the encroachment material into custody.
The AC said that crackdown on encroachers would continue without any discrimination.