Various Illegal Constructions Demolished, Vehicles Impounded

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

Various illegal constructions demolished, vehicles impounded

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The enforcement team of Multan Development Authority (MDA) demolished various illegal constructions and impounded commercial vehicles from illegal bus stands during an operation launched here on Sunday.

Taking action on the complaints received through Pakistan Citizen Portal, the enforcement team under the supervision of Deputy Director Enforcement Afaaq Ahmed Bhatti and officers of City Traffic Police (CTP), launched a grand operation at different roads of the city and demolished various illegal constructions causing trouble in uninterrupted traffic flow.

The team removed various encroachments and took the material into custody during operation at Piran Ghaib road, Chowk Kumharanwala, Vehari road, Bahawalpur road towards Qasim Pur Colony and other areas.

The enforcement team launched an operation at Vehari Chowk against illegal bus stands and impounded various commercial vehicles and also issued challans to many others.

Meanwhile, the MDA issued notice to a departmental store situated at Bosan road for covering service road adjacent with metro station.

