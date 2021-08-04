Various issues of KPT resolved : Minister

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said various issues being faced by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) had been resolved and it had saved more than Rs 600 million

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi Wednesday said various issues being faced by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) had been resolved and it had saved more than Rs 600 million.

He said this while talking to media persons here after visiting KPT Oil Pier 3.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Maritime Affairs and other officials were also present on the occasion.

KPT was facing lot of issues including illegal occupation of land, illegal allotments, loans and others and the government had resolved some of them, the minister said, adding "We can not say that everything is ok but it is on right direction." Spare parts for the maintenance of the dredger were purchased but unfortunately it was not repaired or fixed, he said, adding that now NAB was holding the inquiry into the matter.

"We have reopened Oil Pier 3 as it has been rebuilt completely and will be maintained regularly," Ali Zaidi said, adding now Oil Pier 3 were back in action and the vessel had also berthed at KPT Oil Pier 3.

Summary regarding to the extension of KPT Chairman had been submitted to the cabinet and establishment division and his 3-month extension would be given, he informed.

"Our policy is to give the priority for berthing Vessels of Pakistan and there is only one company that is Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and two other companies are going to be registered in near future," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the concerned ministry had to ask which one vessel to be berthed first.

"We are working on the issue of berthing," he said, adding in the past, the kickbacks were being paid to facilitate the berthing of vessel first.

FIA had arrested one person who was from Human Resources department and more than 150 files had been recovered from him and he was on bail now, he told, adding that there were issues like illegal promotions, illegal appointments and others.

The minister further said "We don't have law enforcement force as the Pakistan Railways has the police, the aviation has Airport Security Force (ASF)," adding that we had only Pakistan Maritime Security Force (PMSF) and the Coast Guards.

Replying to a question, he said that the cases of Indian variant were increasing in Sindh as it was detected two month ago and provincial government had to implement SOPs strictly.

Besides, KPT had established nine centers for vaccination of coronavirus and 50,000 had been vaccinated so far, he said, suggesting that everyone should follow SOPs to contain the spread of corona-virus.

"The terminal is ready at West Wharf for Ferry service and the private company would start Ferry service in October," he said while replying to an other question.