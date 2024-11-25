Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

In connection with the annual maintenance and repair of electric lines, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply on its several feeders tomorrow (Tuesday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In connection with the annual maintenance and repair of electric lines, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply on its several feeders tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the company's spokesman here Monday, the power supply would be suspended on 15 feeders of LDA Grid and 16 feeders of LDA Avenue Grid from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Electricity would remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on 190 feeders of operations circles, 98 feeders of construction circle and 8 feeders of GSC circle.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider says that due to the repair works, consumers will face temporary problems for which the company apologizes, but these repair works are very necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Meanwhile, the LESCO Chief also chaired a meeting and instructed the officers concerned to improve power supply and provide best service to industrial consumers.

He added that complaints of industrial consumers should be redressed immediately and no negligence should be shown in this matter.

He remarked that industries play a fundamental role in the development of the country, so they should be provided with the best facilities.

Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal and Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali would personally supervise the affairs of industrial customers.

The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG (Admin.) Nauman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Rai Mohammad Asghar, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, and Director (S&I) Asghar Sukhera, Director (Commercial) Nadeem Tahir, Director (Recovery and Anti-Theft) Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai.