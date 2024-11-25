Open Menu

Various LESCO Feeders To Face Shutdown Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published November 25, 2024 | 08:45 PM

Various LESCO feeders to face shutdown tomorrow

In connection with the annual maintenance and repair of electric lines, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply on its several feeders tomorrow (Tuesday)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) In connection with the annual maintenance and repair of electric lines, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) will suspend power supply on its several feeders tomorrow (Tuesday).

According to the company's spokesman here Monday, the power supply would be suspended on 15 feeders of LDA Grid and 16 feeders of LDA Avenue Grid from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Electricity would remain suspended from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm on 190 feeders of operations circles, 98 feeders of construction circle and 8 feeders of GSC circle.

LESCO Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider says that due to the repair works, consumers will face temporary problems for which the company apologizes, but these repair works are very necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of electricity.

Meanwhile, the LESCO Chief also chaired a meeting and instructed the officers concerned to improve power supply and provide best service to industrial consumers.

He added that complaints of industrial consumers should be redressed immediately and no negligence should be shown in this matter.

He remarked that industries play a fundamental role in the development of the country, so they should be provided with the best facilities.

Director (Customer Services) Sarwar Mughal and Chief Engineer (Operations) Abbas Ali would personally supervise the affairs of industrial customers.

The meeting was also attended by Director (HR) Zameer Hussain Kalachi, Chief Finance Officer Bushra Imran, DG (Admin.) Nauman Ghafoor, DG (Implementation) Rai Mohammad Asghar, Chief Engineer (T&G) Zafar Iqbal, Chief Engineer (PIU) Ijaz Bhatti, and Director (S&I) Asghar Sukhera, Director (Commercial) Nadeem Tahir, Director (Recovery and Anti-Theft) Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai.

Related Topics

Electricity Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Company Circle Mohammad Asghar From Best LESCO

Recent Stories

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbear ..

Intention to weak country not unacceptable, unbearable & intolerable: Nasir Shah

32 seconds ago
 'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty ..

'Existential challenge': plastic pollution treaty talks begin

34 seconds ago
 Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: ..

Strengthening police-press bond for public Safety: DIG

36 seconds ago
 Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend fo ..

Suspect arrested for kidnapping, killing friend for money

6 minutes ago
 Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push ..

Samina terms PTI’s protest as conspiracy to push country towards chaos

23 seconds ago
 Integration of material science with community nee ..

Integration of material science with community needs imperative: experts

25 seconds ago
Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

Paper board mills’ boiler sealed

27 seconds ago
 Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road a ..

Woman killed, spouse, 3 children injured in road accident

30 seconds ago
 Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep a ..

Three killed, five injured in Neelum valley jeep accident

16 seconds ago
 CM for bringing reforms to solve issues of Balochi ..

CM for bringing reforms to solve issues of Balochistan’s varsities

17 seconds ago
 Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog d ..

Punjab govt further relaxes restrictions as smog decreases

19 seconds ago
 Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, ..

Naqvi pays tribute to martyred Constable Mubashir, vows justice against violent ..

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan