Various Mega Development Projects Underway In City: Commissioner
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Commissioner Jahanzab Awan has said various mega development projects are
underway in the city under the special directives of the chief minister Punjab.
He expressed these views while addressing traders at the Sargodha Chamber of
Commerce and Industry on Thursday.
The event was attended by DG PHA Muhammad Arshad, CO MC Umar Farooq,
President SCCI Khawaja Yasir Yaqoob, Senior Vice President Mian Muhammad Imran
and others.
The commissioner said ongoing projects focused on restoring sewerage system, providing
clean drinking water, and upgrading city roads.
He also highlighted that the government had allocated billions of rupees for ongoing projects,
including the Government Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Institute and the 47-Pul Flyover.
Additionally, major connecting roads linking Sargodha to other districts and tehsils are
also under construction.
The commissioner stated that the anti-encroachment operation would be
intensified after Eid.
