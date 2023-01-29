Various milestones achieved under STEM project during 2021-22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The Public Sector Development Program "Launching of STEM in Pakistan- Phase-I" has achieved various milestones during the fiscal year 2021-22 to give impetus to Pakistan's preparations for developing a workforce for the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

According to an official source, the project is being executed through the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), Ministry of Science and Technology.

Since the initiation date of the project (August 10, 2021), training modules are being developed for the Grade IX- XII for which correspondence with national stakeholders including the National Curriculum Council (NCC), Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Agha Khan University (AKU), was made, paving the way for making a consolidated document in this regard.

Furthermore, 76 best national scientists were contacted throughout the country and were requested to provide experiments for STEM.

A tender for the Development of Training Modules on STEM Education is also in process and is expected to be completed by December 2022.

Under the STEM project, 50 Higher Secondary Schools (HSSs) or Cadet Colleges have been selected by transforming their existing labs into Mini STEM FABLABs, in addition to teacher training programs and module development on STEM education.

The payment of Rs one million was being provided to each school for developing the FABLABS which will provide students an opportunity to get hands-on training regarding state-of-the-art equipment, including Design Computers, 3D Printers, Vinyl Cutters, and Robotics ultimately enabling young minds for a better future.

The task of purchasing IT Equipment was completed during FY 2021-22 through a tender and different IT Equipment were purchased and installed in STEM PSF academy.

The PSDP "Launching of STEM in Pakistan, Phase-I" was initiated as an umbrella project which shall be simultaneously executed across the country with the support of federal and provincial stakeholders or education departments.

The major objectives of the STEM project were to officially launch STEM, the modern tool for the promotion of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Education in Pakistan in 50 HSS/Cadet Colleges in the first phase and to coordinate the provision of specialised national and international capacity building programs on STEM education for science teachers and pedagogues.

The objectives included coordinating the development, introduction and adoption of modern pedagogical tools and interventions for STEM including STEM framework/global best practices; equipping the youth with meaningful learning through hands-on experiences, and improve their cognitive abilities and developing entrepreneurship skills amongst students through STEM education to make them job givers instead of job seekers.

The development project "Launching of STEM in Pakistan, Phase-I (Revised)", was approved by the Developmental Department Working Party (DDWP) of the ministry in the meeting held in August 2021 at a total cost of Rs. 993.784 million with 36 months duration. The administrative approval was issued by the ministry on October 15, 2021.

\395\778