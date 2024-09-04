Various Officers Of Prisons Dept Reshuffled
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2024 | 11:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Home department has issued a notification regarding several transfers and appointments within the Prisons department.
Farukh Rasheed has been appointed as Superintendent of Central Jail Mianwali, Kamran Haider appointed as Superintendent of District Jail Hafizabad, Malik Liaquat Ali appointed as Superintendent of District Jail Rahim Yar Khan, Dr.
Muhammad Siddique Gul as Additional Superintendent of Central Jail Multan, Muhammad Jahangir appointed as Additional Superintendent of Central Jail Sahiwal, Haq Nawaz appointed as Superintendent of District Jail Mandi Bahauddin, Waheed Khan appointed as Superintendent of District Jail Sargodha, Muhammad Abu Bakr Abdullah appointed as Superintendent of District Jail Shahpur, Muhammad Musab Bilal appointed as Deputy Superintendent Development, District Jail Shahpur, Kamran Maqbool appointed as Deputy Superintendent Executive, Central Jail Lahore, Shehzad Akhtar Farooq appointed as Deputy Superintendent Executive, District Jail Kasur, Naveed Aslam appointed as Deputy Superintendent Executive, District Jail Faisalabad, and Afzal Ahmed has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent Executive, District Jail Sheikhupura.
These appointments are part of the ongoing administrative changes within the department.
