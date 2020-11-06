UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Various PML-N Leaders Opposing Nawaz Sharif's Narrative Against National Institutions Heads: Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 10:34 PM

Various PML-N leaders opposing Nawaz Sharif's narrative against national institutions heads: Shibli

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said various leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were opposing Nawaz Sharif's narrative against the national institutions' heads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said various leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were opposing Nawaz Sharif's narrative against the national institutions' heads.

The PML-N members had started exiting from the bus being driven by Nawaz Sharif, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would never come under pressure from the tactics being played by the opposition parties, he added.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif had taken the Pakistan Democratic Movement in the blind alley.

Commenting on the role of coalition partners in the current situation, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Qaid, Muttahida Quomi Movement and other partners were intact with the PTI led government.

He further said the coalition partners did not have any serious reservation. He made it clear that the PTI government would continue its role for the development and prosperity of the country.

In replying to a question, he said Maryam Nawaz had also rejected the statement of PML-N leader Muhammad Zubair.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim TV From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Meeting to pick new WTO chief delayed after US blo ..

2 minutes ago

Bilawal dispelled PDM: Farrukh

2 minutes ago

Car Bomb Explodes at Security Checkpoint in Easter ..

2 minutes ago

President advises continued adherence to anti-COVI ..

6 minutes ago

US state of Georgia says will recount razor-thin v ..

6 minutes ago

More than 12 million virus cases detected in Europ ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.