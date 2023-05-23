UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 09:29 PM

Various political leaders to join PPP soon; Mohammad Ali Bacha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :Provincial president Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Minister of State for Water Resources, Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha has said that various political leaders and personalities would start joining the party soon.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that the leaders of various political parties and personalities were in contact with the Party for joining it and the decision in this regard would be made with mutual consultation.

He said that those who were thinking to eliminate PPP themselves had become a bygone story, saying PTI which targeted our leadership has developed cracks and suffering from fragmentation and will collapse at any time.

He said that those who were talking of eliminating PPP themselves fighting for their survival.

He said that PPP was an ideological political party and would always play an active role in the politics of Pakistan. He said that the Party was fully prepared for the upcoming elections across the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would participate in the elections in a democratic manner.

Mohammad Ali Shah Bacha said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the future of Pakistan and the people had many expectations attached to him. PPP workers should start preparations for the general elections from now and whenever the elections are held in the country, the Party will fully participate in it, he added.

