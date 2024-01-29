Various Problems Can Be Solved If People Pay Taxes: Mayor Karachi
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Monday said that Karachi's economic situation and infrastructure are not major challenges and many problems can be solved if people pay taxes
He said this while talking to Consul General of Austria Mrs. Andrea Wicke who along with Commercial Consul Dr. Johannes Brunner and Chairman PM Task Force for Strategic Reforms Unit, Hussain islam called on the Mayor Karachi in his office here.
The Mayor Karachi said that his doors are always open to all people for solving public problems, in this regard the current administration has adopted an open door policy to increase public relations and solve all the problems of the city as soon as possible.
Earlier, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab welcomed the Austrian Consul General and members of his delegation at Jamshed Nasserwanji Building (KMC head office) and discussed matters of mutual interest with them.
Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab informed Consul General Austria about the history of City Council and KMC on this occasion.
He said that Pakistan and Austria can promote mutual cooperation in the fields of infrastructure development, education and research. Both countries can learn from each other's experiences and ensure better facilities for their citizens, he added.
He said that Austria can provide assistance to students from Pakistan in education and other fields, German language is spoken in Austria and we can help the youth to learn it so that they can have opportunities to make a better future in Austria.
The Mayor Karachi said that the biggest problem of Karachi is the supply of drinking water, fifty percent of the water is wasted due to leakage in the lines. Work is underway on two new projects to supply water in different districts of the city. 80 MGD of additional water will be available to Karachi from these projects, he said.
He said that the city administration is also solving the transport problems on a priority basis, Karachi currently needs 2000 buses, but 300 new buses are being added for the citizens, which will allow the citizens to travel within the city with ease.
He said that there are attractive opportunities for foreign investment in Sindh province including Karachi, which Austrian investors can take advantage of. We would welcome foreign participation and cooperation in public welfare projects and foreign investors will be fully supported and helped in this connection, he said.
