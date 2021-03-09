UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Various Projects, Initiatives Launched For Women Welfare: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Various projects, initiatives launched for women welfare: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched various projects for welfare of women.

Addressing the concluding session of an international conference on gender studies titled 'Contemporary gender issues: challenges and opportunities', under the auspices of the Punjab University's Department of Gender Studies, he said those projects and initiatives would build capacity of women and change their future as well.

The minister said the Punjab government had introduced various laws for supporting the cause of gender mainstreaming and women development in the province. These include the Punjab Fair Representation of Women Act, 2014, the Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2015, the Punjab Partition of Immovable Property Act, 2013, the Punjab Reproductive, Mental, Neo-Natal and Child Health Authority Act, 2014, The Punjab Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill, 2015, Punjab Free and Compulsory education Act, 2014, the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act, 2016 and the Punjab Family Courts (Amendment) Act, 2015.

The minister said that there was a need to work at the level where policy implementation matters, and can affect their lives, to ensure ownership of Pakistan's national and international commitments to women's empowerment and gender equality.

The other speakers urged the need to create awareness among the public at large and enforcement of relevant laws in the country for elimination of gender based violence.

At the end of the conference, shields were presented to the guests by the university administration.

A professor form foreign university, Dr Francesco Petricone, vice chancellors of universities and Department of Gender Studies chairperson were also part of the conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Women 2016 2015 Family Government

Recent Stories

GWU has effectively managed Emirati women’s empo ..

5 minutes ago

AED340 million of aid from Dubai Health Authority ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Executive Council reviews strategic plan o ..

35 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 hour ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

1 hour ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.