Various projects, initiatives launched for women welfare: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs (HR&MA) Ejaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had launched various projects for welfare of women.

Addressing the concluding session of an international conference on gender studies titled 'Contemporary gender issues: challenges and opportunities', under the auspices of the Punjab University's Department of Gender Studies, he said those projects and initiatives would build capacity of women and change their future as well.

The minister said the Punjab government had introduced various laws for supporting the cause of gender mainstreaming and women development in the province. These include the Punjab Fair Representation of Women Act, 2014, the Punjab Land Revenue (Amendment) Act, 2015, the Punjab Partition of Immovable Property Act, 2013, the Punjab Reproductive, Mental, Neo-Natal and Child Health Authority Act, 2014, The Punjab Maternity Benefits (Amendment) Bill, 2015, Punjab Free and Compulsory education Act, 2014, the Punjab Protection of Women against Violence Act, 2016 and the Punjab Family Courts (Amendment) Act, 2015.

The minister said that there was a need to work at the level where policy implementation matters, and can affect their lives, to ensure ownership of Pakistan's national and international commitments to women's empowerment and gender equality.

The other speakers urged the need to create awareness among the public at large and enforcement of relevant laws in the country for elimination of gender based violence.

At the end of the conference, shields were presented to the guests by the university administration.

A professor form foreign university, Dr Francesco Petricone, vice chancellors of universities and Department of Gender Studies chairperson were also part of the conference.