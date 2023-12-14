Various properties sealed in LDA, TEPA crackdown

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) and Traffic Engineering and Transport Planning Agency (TEPA), in a joint operation, demolished multiple properties besides sealing several others on parking violations here around Shadman Main Boulevard and Civic Centre on Thursday.

In response to Commissioner Lahore and Director General LDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa’s directives, all encroachments in the said locality were cleared. During the three-hour operation, illegal encroachments from commercial properties were removed, including demolition of over two dozen properties involved in unauthorised construction on parking spaces in Shadman.

In the vicinity of Shadman Main Boulevard, violations were eradicated from established storefronts.

Fatima Memorial Hospital's Right of Way obstacles were also removed.

Sewera Store, Break Out and Broad Way Pizza faced closure for encroachments in setback areas while two commercial plazas were sealed for encroaching on parking areas.

Jalal Sons and Kamran Steel faced closure for encroachments, three pharmacies on Shadman Main Boulevard were sealed and eight illegal temporary shops in Civic Centre were demolished.Prior to the operation, multiple notices were issued for corrective measures on these properties.

The operation included participation from the Director Parking Enforcement TEPA, Director Private Housing Scheme, Deputy Director PHS, Deputy Director Town Planning, Enforcement Wing, and TEPA officers, alongside police and heavy machinery.