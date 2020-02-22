Various quacks centers sealed in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

The drug inspector has sealed various quacks centers at different areas of the district

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :The drug inspector has sealed various quacks centers at different areas of the district.

According to authorities that drive against quacks was continued on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh.

Drug Inspector Faheem Sial raided at the various quacks centers in Tehsils Sahiwal, Bhera, Shahpur and recovered expiry medicines and used syringes and sealed the centers.

The centers sealed under the Punjab Health Care Commission Act were Sargodha Dental lab, AlShafa Clinic Bhera and Al Khidmat Insaaniyat Clinic. The quacks were namely Ghulam Muhammad of Bhera, Muhammad Haji Gulab and Muhammad Yousuf.