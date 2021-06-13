Various schemes to usher socio-economic uplift in Buner: SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Communication and Works (C&W), Riaz Khan Sunday said that the completion of three projects including a beautification project worth Rs 201.448 million will usher a new era of socio-economic uplift in district Buner.

He expressed these views while addressing the inaugural ceremonies of various projects in various localities of district Buner.

The special assistant said that the beautification of Daggar Bridge-Hashmar Elai will cost Rs 58.

948 million while Kandao-Elai Road and Angha Pur Bridge Rs.10 million and 132.5 million respectively.

He said that under the beautification project public sector buildings, repair of roads, , sewerage, renovation of footpaths, installation of solar street lights and electricity system would be carried out in the district.

The special assistant said that he himself will supervise work on these projects and vowed zero tolerance to negligence in these construction related projects.