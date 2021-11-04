Political, business, religious and other sectors have widely hailed Prime Minister's relief package of Rs 120 billion, terming it unique and historic to steer the poorest of the poor from the vicious circle of inflation and price spiral

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Political, business, religious and other sectors have widely hailed Prime Minister's relief package of Rs 120 billion, terming it unique and historic to steer the poorest of the poor from the vicious circle of inflation and price spiral.

Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javed, chairman All Pakistan Textile Processing Mills Association, said that inflation was unprecedented due to the post-corona crisis and shrinking of global economies. He said that although Pakistani economy was also facing a serious turmoil, the government had taken bold steps to facilitate the downtrodden with targeted subsidy.

Rana Muhammad Fayyaz, vice president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), also paid gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing the relief package to mitigate the sufferings of people living below the poverty line.

Maulana Muhammad Yousaf Anwar of Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadees termed the package a continuity of the welfare strategy of Imran Khan, who had been trying his best to facilitate the poor segments of society.

Latif Nazar MPA and Chairman FDA said that the current price spiral was not a local phenomenon. "It is an outcome of the inflation at global level," he said and added that like the smart lockdown during corona, the government had taken innovative steps to ensure subsidy to the targeted groups only.