Various Services Being Provided Under 'Maryam Ki Dastak' Initiative: DC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Under the Punjab Chief Minister's initiative "Maryam ki Dastak", various government services are being provided to people at their doorstep in Bahawalpur district.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq at a ceremony, held at his office for distribution of remuneration cheques among 16 facilitators, who delivered services at people's doorsteps.

The deputy commissioner said that the facilitators working under the programme should work diligently and contribute to providing timely and quality services to the people at their doorsteps.

Under the 'Maryam Ki Dastak' programme, services related to revenue, police, municipalities, excise, development authority, and other government offices are being provided to people at their doorsteps.

These services could be accessed through a mobile application, dashboard, and helpline number 1202, and 70 facilitators had been deployed across the district to facilitate people.

