Various Shopkeepers Fined For Profiteering

Wed 13th January 2021 | 07:58 PM

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha on Wednesday imposed Rs 27000 fine on various shopkeepers involved in profiteering and got registered FIRs against seven persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha on Wednesday imposed Rs 27000 fine on various shopkeepers involved in profiteering and got registered FIRs against seven persons.

During his visit to main market Gulburg, he checked rate lists displayed on vegetables and fruits shops.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Lahore, the ACs are conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of commodities on government fixed rates.

