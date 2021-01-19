UrduPoint.com
Various Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 09:11 PM

The city district administration on Tuesday imposed Rs 31,000 fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging and illegal profiteering in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration on Tuesday imposed Rs 31,000 fine on various shopkeepers for overcharging and illegal profiteering in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Mansoor Qazi visited Jallo Bazaar and imposed fine of Rs 11,000 on shopkeepers for overcharging.

Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rashid visited Fresh Lee Market Bahria Town and checked the rate list. He confiscated 40 kg of unwholesome meat and registered FIR against sellers.

Assistant Commissioner Model Town Zeeshan Nasrullah visited Sher Pao bridge colony for price inspection. He arrested 6 shopkeepers and imposed Rs 20,000 fine for non displaying the rate list.

