Various Shops Fined Over Violation Of Closure Time

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :District administration has imposed fine on various shopkeepers over violations of government instructions regarding closure of markets at 9 pm during a crackdown launched on Wednesday.

As per directives of the provincial government, the district administration ensuring all measures to implement government orders regarding closure of markets at 9 pm to control electricity usage.

The district administration has formed different teams to conduct visits of markets and ensure strict action against violators.

The teams visited different markets of the district and found various shopkeepers involved in violating government orders. The teams imposed fine of Rs 60,000 on various shopkeepers and warned strict action over violation.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shahid Fareed has urged traders and civil society to cooperate with the district administration.

