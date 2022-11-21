Various shops sealed over encroachment

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration sealed various shops for covering roads for their businesses during a special crackdown against encroachment on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Safdar Hussain Virk, Assistant Commissioner Burewala Adil Omer Warraich launched a crackdown along with the anti-encroachment squad of the municipal committee.

The officers demolished various illegal constructions and took the material into custody. The team also sealed various shops for illegally covering roads.

Speaking on the occasion, the assistant commissioner said that encroachment was one of the major obstacles in uninterrupted traffic flow. He assured that the crackdown would continue without any discrimination adding no one would be allowed to create problems in traffic flow.