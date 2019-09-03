Various stations of postal rest houses need up-gradation

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Various stations of postal rest houses under Pakistan Post need serious steps for their up-gradation in living standards as the existing conditions were not sufficient enough to cater the needs of tourists.

Various postal rest houses were opened for public in May this year, this affordable renting facility was pulling the tourists in bulk from across the country, but authorities could offer booking for only a few stations because most of those were in dilapidated condition and were not safe to stay in, an official source told APP.

He said, "We have two stations in Karachi, two in Lahore, one in Gilgit ( Sust) and one in Skardu that were highly demanded by public, however, conditions of these rest houses were not up to the mark and cannot be offered as rental facility".

He said that they declined many bookings daily where people ask for stay in northern areas especially GB, but due to unavailability of running water, sanitation and obsolete structure it was a risk to lend these places for public to stay.

Officials said that having the best living conditions, stations in Murree and Rawalpindi have generated income of Rs2,079,400 in just 40 days. "More people wanted to visit tourist places due to which the rest houses were being booked in advance till September with the most booking were being received for Murree and Rawalpindi", he added.

He said department has opened around 40 rest houses earlier this year at different destinations across the country to cater to domestic and foreign tourists.

To a question he said, "Our ministry was making efforts to improve the condition of these rest houses alongside the aim at building new motels under the supervision of department".

These rest houses have been divided into three categories, A category were located in�Karachi,�Multan,�Jhelum,�Mianwali,�Rawalpindi,�Peshawar, Nathia Gali, Hyderabad,� Sukkur, Shadman�Lahore,�Lahore�Cantt,�Sialkot�General�Post�Office (GPO), Sialkot�Cantt, Faislabad GPO and�Quetta. Fare for these rest houses will be 3,000 per day.

Similarly, per day rent of the B category rest houses in Attock, Murree GPO,�Gujrat,�Sargodha, Layyah,�Chitral,�Abbottabad, Ayubia,�Kohat,�D I Khan,�Mirpurkhas, Sorab, Amri, Taftan, Qallat, Muzzaffarbad,�Mirpur,�Kotli,�Gilgit, Sust and�Skardu�will be Rs 2,200. While for rest houses in Pindi Point�Murree,� Saidu�Sharif,�Bannu,�Ziarat�and�Sialkot�Cantt, which fell in the C category, per day�rent�of Rs1,200 has been fixed.