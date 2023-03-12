UrduPoint.com

Various Steps Afoot For Promotion Of Local Sports: Durrani

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 07:40 PM

Various steps afoot for promotion of local sports: Durrani

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani on Sunday said that there was no lack of talent in southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the government was taking various steps to promote local sports of this area.

He stated this while addressing the concluding ceremony of Kabaddi Match which he witnessed as the chief guest here at Bada Mir Abbas, Bannu. The final match was also witnessed by Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi and Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports besides notables of the area and a large number of spectators.

The deputy speaker said that the government was taking comprehensive and special measures to promote sports culture among youth.

He said the youth should be engaged in sports so that they could be saved from any negative activity.

The Sarai-Naurang Kabaddi team won the final match of the tournament by defeating Bannu team.

At the end, Zahid Akram Durrani appreciated the performance of the players and distributed trophies, medals and cash prizes among the winner and runner up team players.

Both, the national assembly deputy speaker and the federal minister announced cash prize of Rs one lac each for the tournament committee for organizing such an event.

