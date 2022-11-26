Various steps afoot for rehabilitation of flood victims: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq has said the government was taking various measures for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people after the recent floods which caused a lot of damage in Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing the flood-affected farmers of Dera Ismail Khan as a special guest on the occasion of the launch of the distribution of wheat seed and fertilizer aid at the Model Farm Services Center Dera Ismail Khan.

He said initially, the relief activities were carried out to restore the damages and all available resources were utilized for the restoration of the infrastructure.

Similarly, after the damage assessment survey in the affected areas, the compensation amount was being provided to the victims. While, the teams assigned to other affected areas were carrying out the survey process.

The commissioner lauded the services of USAID on immediate assistance of certified wheat seed and fertilizer to flood-affected farmers.

The commissioner further said that he would not sit idle till the rehabilitation of the last flood victim. All out efforts were being made for the restoration of the irrigation system and the agriculture sector.