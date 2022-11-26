UrduPoint.com

Various Steps Afoot For Rehabilitation Of Flood Victims: Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published November 26, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Various steps afoot for rehabilitation of flood victims: Commissioner

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :Commissioner Aamir Afaq has said the government was taking various measures for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people after the recent floods which caused a lot of damage in Dera Ismail Khan.

He expressed these views while addressing the flood-affected farmers of Dera Ismail Khan as a special guest on the occasion of the launch of the distribution of wheat seed and fertilizer aid at the Model Farm Services Center Dera Ismail Khan.

He said initially, the relief activities were carried out to restore the damages and all available resources were utilized for the restoration of the infrastructure.

Similarly, after the damage assessment survey in the affected areas, the compensation amount was being provided to the victims. While, the teams assigned to other affected areas were carrying out the survey process.

The commissioner lauded the services of USAID on immediate assistance of certified wheat seed and fertilizer to flood-affected farmers.

The commissioner further said that he would not sit idle till the rehabilitation of the last flood victim. All out efforts were being made for the restoration of the irrigation system and the agriculture sector.

Related Topics

Flood Agriculture Dera Ismail Khan All Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents ..

Punjab secy health discusses purchasing of stents at reasonable price

26 minutes ago
 Vikram Gokhale passes away

Vikram Gokhale passes away

59 minutes ago
 ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln so ..

ECO Trade, Development Bank to provide Є150mln soft loan to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

Wasim Akram shares his rehabilitation experience

3 hours ago
 Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: R ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed decides premature retirement: Reports

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for po ..

Imran Khan, PTI convoys to reach Rawalpindi for power show today

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.