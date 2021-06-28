UrduPoint.com
Various Steps Being Taken To Make Accountability Process Transparent : Chairman NAB

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 06:10 PM

Various steps being taken to make accountability process transparent : Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Monday said various steps were being taken to make the accountability process more transparent and effective.

While briefing Chairman Senate, Sadiq Sanjrani during a meeting about the ongoing accountability process, NAB Chairman said the impartial system of accountability could be established in the country by making the accountability process more transparent and effective.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal presented NAB's annual report for the year 2020 to Senate Chairman, said a news release.

The NAB Chairman informed the Senate Chairman that positive suggestions from the Members of Parliament, concerned stakeholders and the business community would be welcomed.

No one needs to be afraid of the accountability process. The agenda of the National Accountability Bureau is only to provide a conducive and corruption free environment for the development and prosperity of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani stressed upon maintaining transparency and impartiality in the accountability process in all cases.

The perception of alleged harassment of traders and investors under the guise of accountability process should be dispelled, he said.

The Senate Chairman said eradication of corruption would provide a better environment to the business community which would boost trade and investment in the country.

