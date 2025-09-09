Various Students Injured As Van Overturns
Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2025 | 03:10 PM
NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Various private college’s students on Tuesday received injuries as a van carrying them overturned due to speeding.
The Rescue sources said the accident occurred near Village, Khan Musalman.
The serious injured female students had been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital, they added.
