Various union councils of Karachi are COVID19 hotspots : Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged people of the Sindh, particularly of Karachi to observe strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) because various union councils of district East, Korangi, West, South, Malir and Central - Karachi have been declared as hotspots

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged people of the Sindh, particularly of Karachi to observe strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) because various union councils of district East, Korangi, West, South, Malir and Central - Karachi have been declared as hotspots.

In a statement issued from CM House on Tuesday, while sharing a coronavirus situation report with the media, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2287 more persons have been tested positive while 33 patients died lifting the death toll to 886.

The chief minister said that out of 2287 new cases, 1436 belonged to Karachi. They include 449 East, 387 South, 260 Central, 113 Malir, 91 Korangi 91 and 86 West.

He said that 11819 samples were tested against which 2287 new cases were detected that constituted a 20 percent result. As far as 319231 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 57868 cases all over Sindh.� Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 33 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 29245 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

The CM Sindh said that 27737 patients were under treatment, of them 26170 in home isolation, 69 at Isolation Centers and 1498 at different hospitals.

He disclosed that 633 patients were in critical condition, of them 109 have been shifted on ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 1230 patients recovered and returned to normal life.

The number of patients recovered so far has reached at 29,245 that constitute a 50 per cent recovery rate. "It [recovery rate] had dropped down a few days back to 48 and now it has started improving because of better health services," he said.

He said that Hyderabad has 85 new cases, Ghotki 72, Badin 40, Larkana 33, Jamshoro 23, Shikarpur 21, Naushehroferoze 18, Sanghar and Dadu 15 each, Khairpur and Sukkur 13 each, Matiari and Kashmore 11 each, Mirpurkhas nine, Jacobabad eight, Kambar seven, Thatta four, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each and Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

"In all intents and purposes our health is in our hands and we have to understand it," Syed Murad Ali Shah concluded.