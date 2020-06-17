UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Various Union Councils Of Karachi Are COVID19 Hotspots : Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:23 AM

Various union councils of Karachi are COVID19 hotspots : Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged people of the Sindh, particularly of Karachi to observe strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) because various union councils of district East, Korangi, West, South, Malir and Central - Karachi have been declared as hotspots

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has urged people of the Sindh, particularly of Karachi to observe strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) because various union councils of district East, Korangi, West, South, Malir and Central - Karachi have been declared as hotspots.

In a statement issued from CM House on Tuesday, while sharing a coronavirus situation report with the media, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 2287 more persons have been tested positive while 33 patients died lifting the death toll to 886.

The chief minister said that out of 2287 new cases, 1436 belonged to Karachi. They include 449 East, 387 South, 260 Central, 113 Malir, 91 Korangi 91 and 86 West.

He said that 11819 samples were tested against which 2287 new cases were detected that constituted a 20 percent result. As far as 319231 tests have been conducted which diagnosed 57868 cases all over Sindh.� Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 33 more patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 29245 that constituted 1.5 percent death rate.

The CM Sindh said that 27737 patients were under treatment, of them 26170 in home isolation, 69 at Isolation Centers and 1498 at different hospitals.

He disclosed that 633 patients were in critical condition, of them 109 have been shifted on ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 1230 patients recovered and returned to normal life.

The number of patients recovered so far has reached at 29,245 that constitute a 50 per cent recovery rate. "It [recovery rate] had dropped down a few days back to 48 and now it has started improving because of better health services," he said.

He said that Hyderabad has 85 new cases, Ghotki 72, Badin 40, Larkana 33, Jamshoro 23, Shikarpur 21, Naushehroferoze 18, Sanghar and Dadu 15 each, Khairpur and Sukkur 13 each, Matiari and Kashmore 11 each, Mirpurkhas nine, Jacobabad eight, Kambar seven, Thatta four, Tando Allahyar and Umerkot three each and Sujawal and Tando Mohammad Khan one each.

"In all intents and purposes our health is in our hands and we have to understand it," Syed Murad Ali Shah concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Chief Minister Died Hyderabad Sukkur Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur Jamshoro Thatta Badin Tando Allahyar Sanghar Khairpur Dadu Ghotki Kashmore Matiari Korangi Malir Sujawal Murad Ali Shah Media All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

11 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.