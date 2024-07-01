Various Uplift Projects To Be Launched In Bahawalpur: MPA
Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Member Punjab Assembly and leader of Pakistan Muslim League, Hassan Askari Sheikh here on Monday said that record development schemes would be initiated in Bahawalpur soon.
Talking to media persons, he said that development funds had been approved in the Punjab Annual Development Program for Bahawalpur to launch several development schemes.
“Several development projects pertaining to the provision of basic civic amenities have been approved in the annual development program for the province,” he said.
He said that roads would be built adding that, several villages would be provided with electricity and filtration plants. He said that provision of canal water to irrigate standing crops of the region would also be made soon.
