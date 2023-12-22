Open Menu

Various Uplift Projects Worth Billions Of Rupee In Completion Stage In Multan Division

Sumaira FH Published December 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Various uplift projects worth billions of rupee in completion stage in Multan division

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) In a significant step, various developmental projects worth billions of rupees were in completion stages across the division in 2023. Commissioner Multan division Engineer Aamir Khattak has announced a plan to expedite the completion of projects in the coming year 2024.

The mega project was the completion of the expansion block of the Cardiology hospital at a cost of over Rs 5 billion in just six months. Several other projects have been completed, such as the construction of a 144-bed Inn (serai) at Nishtar Hospital for Rs 12 billion, the upgrade of water tube wells, and sewerage lines, and the construction of various roads across the region.

20 kilometres long road was constructed from Katcha Kho to Abdul Hakeem for Rs.

1 billion. Mana-jamlira road in Vehari district was constructed for Rs. 628 million.

The supply of clean water was ensured to several areas of Multan city and the scheme had a cost of Rs 393 million.

The construction of a 5.53 km long road from BCG Chowk to Double Gate was completed for Rs 240 million and the construction of the Women University building for Rs 207 million. Construction of a new 125-bed DHQ hospital was completed at a cost of Rs.1669 million in which OPD and pathology were also functional.

Upgradation of 16 wards of Nishtar Hospital for Rs one and a half billion, the upgradation of the old block of Children's Hospital for 580 million was in progress under the Hayat e Noh scheme and others.

Related Topics

Multan Water Road Progress Vehari Women From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

Fawad Chaudhary’s brother arrested from Jehlum

1 hour ago
 SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about l ..

SC directs ECP to address PTI’s concerns about level-playing field

2 hours ago
 Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

3 hours ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

3 hours ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

3 hours ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

3 hours ago
Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

5 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

6 hours ago
 Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

9 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan