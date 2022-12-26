Various water supply schemes closed

Village Council Banda Peer Khan, Chairman Waseem Khan on Monday said that the public health department has become a white elephant, and the provincial government has to take strict notice as many sanitation and water supply schemes have been closed all across Hazara.

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Village Council Banda Peer Khan, Chairman Waseem Khan on Monday said that the public health department has become a white elephant, and the provincial government has to take strict notice as many sanitation and water supply schemes have been closed all across Hazara.

He expressed these views while talking to the media here. Waseem Khan further said that many schemes of the public health department in Banda Pir Khan and Mangal were closed several days back, and a large number of the employees on these schemes were getting millions of rupees on monthly basis as support of salaries without any progress.

"On the other side, the people of the area are facing an acute shortage of clean drinking water and the officers of the department have become a liability now, moreover, they do not entertain the complaints of the citizens." VC chairman said,"A large number of water supply schemes are closed, the good governance was a tall claim of the provincial government as the people of the area are using the water of drains for their day-to-day usage.'He said,"The public health department is seriously affecting the reputation of the provincial government, and provincial chief minister Mahmood Khan should take strict notice of the situation and resolve it on priority."