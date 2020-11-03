UrduPoint.com
Varsities Ban Entry Without Face Masks

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Varsities ban entry without face masks

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :As per the advice of National Command Operation Centre (NCOC) in the wake of recent coronavirus cases in the country the public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had further tightened the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and ban entry without face masks.

The universities administrations have also advised their staff to strictly observe the social distancing and maintain safe distance among teachers and students.

All the departments have been asked special arrangements for provision of masks and sanitizers for the staff. The universities' administrations have clearly displayed "No entry without mask" banner at the entrance of the department and university premises.

