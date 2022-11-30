UrduPoint.com

Varsities' Employees Stage Protest For Regularization

Published November 30, 2022

Varsities' employees stage protest for regularization

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) ::Contractual Employees of Swabi University and Women University Swabi on Wednesday staged a protest demonstration for their regularization, here at Aman Chowk.

Protestors said that provincial government which was proponent of education promotion had failed to regularize contractual employees of both the universities.

They said that rules and regulation have been ignored by the government to regularize highly qualified staff that has been working in educational institutions on temporary basis since long.

They said,"Government is only paying lip to teachers who are being mistreated at every level. They said that protests would be continued till fulfillment of their rightful demands."

