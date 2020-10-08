Varsities hub of research, says MNSUA VC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Universities are hub of research aiming at producing researchers who could serve the public at large besides contributing to education.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) VC, Dr Asif Ali stated this during a news conference here on Thursday.

He informed that social development is result of integrated efforts and media should monitor the ongoing schemes of the varsity to contribute its bit for betterment.

The VC maintained that he and his team have established the varsity from "nowhere" adding that the objective was to build a varsity "with a difference" wherein overall focus should be agriculture.

"We are working on future farming for generations to come for which we have introduced animal sciences deppt including fisheries, poultry etc.

Replying a question Dr Asif said that food security is a global issue and keeping in view the varsity launched human nutrition programme two years back under the vision of former VC NMU, Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha whom he missed a lot as a great friend.

"Dr Pasha wanted to have two nutritionists in every ward of Nishtar Hospital so that patients could improve their health by following balanced diet plan." To another question he informed that public health is a broad based subject which is directly related to many areas.

Dr Asif Ali noted that the varsity was producing graduates of whom only 14 percent are job seekers while 84 PC are either running their businesses or related to farming.

He said that they have introduced a farming programme for those landlord kids who are interested in future farming and they would be admitted preferably in the course.