UrduPoint.com

Varsities' Role In Peace, Development Highlighted

Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Varsities' role in peace, development highlighted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Students at a speech contest here on Wednesday highlighted the role of universities in fostering sustainable peace, development and countering extremism.

The Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) provided an opportunity to the youth by organizing an inter-university speech competition for them. The event was arranged at the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar for students from various private institutions.

The theme was "The Role of Universities in Sustainable Development, Peace, and Counter-Violent Extremism," which pertained to the global challenges at hand.

The organizers said the competition provided a platform for innovative ideas and collaboration, inspiring a commitment to an inclusive and harmonious society.

Distinguished guests, including chief guest HERA Chairman Fazal-e-Qadir, Director of National Counter Terrorism Authority Saleha Zakir Shah, representatives from Sarhad University, and Iqra National University distributed certificates to the participants.

The HERA chairman hoped that the event would lead to the development of critical thinking, research skills and improvement in presentation skills.

He said the competition is expected to contribute to the personal growth and intellectual development of the students, equipping them for future endeavors.

Related Topics

Peshawar Technology Education Lead National University Event From

Recent Stories

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity ..

Justice inevitable to achieve progress, prosperity in society: President

1 hour ago
 TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for A ..

TAQA, ENGIE, EWEC announce financial closing for AED2.3b M2 RO Desalination Plan ..

3 hours ago
 Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector ..

Belarus offers cooperation in agricultural sector to Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ah ..

Zardari reaches Lahore to attract PTI defectors ahead of general elections

4 hours ago
 Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of S ..

Minister of Justice receives Attorney-General of Switzerland

5 hours ago
 IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

IHC directs govt to identify "who records audios"

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.