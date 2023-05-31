Varsities' role in peace, development highlighted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :Students at a speech contest here on Wednesday highlighted the role of universities in fostering sustainable peace, development and countering extremism.

The Higher education Regulatory Authority (HERA) provided an opportunity to the youth by organizing an inter-university speech competition for them. The event was arranged at the Sarhad University of Science and Information Technology Peshawar for students from various private institutions.

The theme was "The Role of Universities in Sustainable Development, Peace, and Counter-Violent Extremism," which pertained to the global challenges at hand.

The organizers said the competition provided a platform for innovative ideas and collaboration, inspiring a commitment to an inclusive and harmonious society.

Distinguished guests, including chief guest HERA Chairman Fazal-e-Qadir, Director of National Counter Terrorism Authority Saleha Zakir Shah, representatives from Sarhad University, and Iqra National University distributed certificates to the participants.

The HERA chairman hoped that the event would lead to the development of critical thinking, research skills and improvement in presentation skills.

He said the competition is expected to contribute to the personal growth and intellectual development of the students, equipping them for future endeavors.