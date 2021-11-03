UrduPoint.com

Varsities' Students, Vice Chancellors Spent A Day At Lahore Garrison

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 08:02 PM

Varsities' students, vice chancellors spent a day at Lahore Garrison

The students of six major universities along with their vice chancellors spent a day with Pakistan Army at Lahore Garrison here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The students of six major universities along with their vice chancellors spent a day with Pakistan Army at Lahore Garrison here on Wednesday.

The event was specifically designed to enlighten the young students with routine functioning and training activities of Pakistan Army, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The students interacted with troops from Armour, Infantry and Artillery units along with logistic support elements.

Displaying keen interest in outdoor field activities, the students greatly appreciated the high morale, professionalism and commitment of Army troops.

The Vice Chancellors and faculty members of the universities were also present on the occasion.

