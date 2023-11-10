Open Menu

Varsities Urged To Integrate Climate Change Into Curriculum Of Different Disciplines

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Varsities urged to integrate climate change into curriculum of different disciplines

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Universities can generate in-depth knowledge on problems and solutions related to climate change by engaging students and faculty to direct their research and theses toward climate change to provide valuable facts and evidence for developing policies and programs relevant to the country.

These views were expressed by Aftab Alam Khan, an international expert on climate change and CEO of Resilient Future International while delivering a keynote speech at a seminar organized by the Department of Environmental Sciences and Green Youth Movement University of Swabi.

Aftab Alam while expressing regret over climate change impacts in all sectors, suggested that universities need to integrate climate change into the curriculum of different disciplines, such as management sciences, economics, engineering, psychology, and political science.

He shared his successful experience of integrating climate change into the economics curriculum of a university in Punjab.

He added that climate proofing of curriculum is essential to prepare our future workforce to address the impacts of climate change such as drought, floods, heatwaves, and subsequent economic and non-economic losses.”

Mr. Khan also advised students to direct their efforts to three categories of climate actions; adaptation, mitigation, and loss and damage for an organized contribution against climate crisis.

Referring to the upcoming international conference on Climate Change, termed as Conference of Parties. COP-28, in Dubai (29 Nov-12 Dec 2023), Aftab Alam Khan noted that the COP is a key opportunity for the world to direct its resources and energies to solve the most daunting challenge faced by the Earth and its inhabitants.

Aftab Alam, who will also attend the COP28 in Dubai noted that for Pakistan and other climate-inflicted countries, it would be important to ensure an agreement in Dubai that offers favourable and new climate finance, a genuine plan to cut greenhouse gases, and a befitting response to global stock-take on the implementation of Paris Agreement.

The government of Pakistan fought for climate justice in last year's international climate conference (COP27) in Egypt and a conducive agreement on the Loss and Damage Fund would be a sign of global acknowledgement.

Professor Dr. Mukhtar Alam Khan, Dean Faculty of Sciences, University of Swabi highlighted the spatiotemporal challenges of climate change and the role of universities in to fight against climate change.

Dr. Sarzamin Khan, Head of Environmental Sciences, Dr Muhammad Nasimullah Qureshi, Head of the Chemistry Department, and Dr Nazish Huma Khan also addressed the seminar.

