Varsity Organized Event Highlights Mental Health Issues Among Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 07:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, Dr Fateh Marri has stressed on the importance of nurturing both mental and physical well-being in students to prepare them for future leadership roles in national institutions.

He shared these thoughts during a seminar on mental health and psychological support, hosted by SAU in partnership with USAID-Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA) at Dr A M Sheikh Auditorium here on Saturday.

The VC highlighted the university’s commitment to providing top-tier student services, including scholarships, fitness clubs and various resources, aimed at helping graduates play a vital role in the nation's development.

Dr Marri told about other initiatives of the varsity such as internships, industrial collaborations, and online courses.

He added that the SAU was also constructing a gymnasium for female students in their hostels to further promote a balanced lifestyle.

Mental health expert and media advisor to the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Mahmood Hassan Mughal, spoke about the growing pressures being faced by students, including academic demands, social expectations, and financial challenges.

Such challenges, he noted, often led to anxiety, depression, and other mental health concerns.

Dr Mughal emphasized on the need for safe spaces where students could freely share their issues.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr Faisal Ansari warned of the increasing mental health issues in higher education, which threaten not only students’ well-being but also their academic continuity and family life.

He called for comprehensive support systems to mitigate those risks.

Syed Noman Ali, representing SAU-HESSA, shared that their program had supported 16 higher education institutions across Pakistan, including SAU, in fostering mental health and psychological assistance for students.

He informed that over the past 2 years, more than 40 awareness sessions had been conducted under that initiative.

The seminar ended with a question and answer session in which Dr Mughal responded to the queries.

The event was attended by Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Dr Abdul Wahid Baloch, Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Khushk, Asghar Ali Rajper, Gul Sher Lochi, besides a number of other faculty members and students.

