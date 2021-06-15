Varsity students receives certificates for participation in training workshop

The Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh in collaboration with Pakistan Peace Collective Tuesday organized a certificate distribution ceremony wherein a total of 30 male and female students received certificates for successful completion of three day training workshop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh in collaboration with Pakistan Peace Collective Tuesday organized a certificate distribution ceremony wherein a total of 30 male and female students received certificates for successful completion of three day training workshop.

The certificate distribution ceremony was chaired by the Chairman of the Department Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi which was attended by the faculty members Jan e Alam Solangi, Muhammad Siddique Soomro, Liaquat Umrani, Zulfi Panhwar, Wajahat Shah, Dr Shazia Sheikh, Nadir Ali Mugheri and others.

The chairman Dr Qureshi distributed certificates among male and female students of the department who completed their training workshop successfully.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi said that the students must acquire skills in their concerned fields of higher education which could lead them to success in the career.

"Success is not possible without skills, I believe", he said and informed that training opportunities are being provided to the students of Media and Communication Studies so that they could succeed in the practical field.

He said that the role of Media and Communication Studies could not be ignored in the society for its construction and nation building. The students of the media department ought to pay attention simultaneously in theory and practical work during their 4-year study on the campus so that they may step into the practical life without any hesitation, he said and added, while studying, the students are required to acquire all the skills which a professional journalist, video editor, director, photographer, Transmission Officer, Sub Editor or a Script Editor should have.