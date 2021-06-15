UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Varsity Students Receives Certificates For Participation In Training Workshop

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 15th June 2021 | 08:05 PM

Varsity students receives certificates for participation in training workshop

The Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh in collaboration with Pakistan Peace Collective Tuesday organized a certificate distribution ceremony wherein a total of 30 male and female students received certificates for successful completion of three day training workshop

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :The Department of Media and Communication Studies University of Sindh in collaboration with Pakistan Peace Collective Tuesday organized a certificate distribution ceremony wherein a total of 30 male and female students received certificates for successful completion of three day training workshop.

The certificate distribution ceremony was chaired by the Chairman of the Department Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi which was attended by the faculty members Jan e Alam Solangi, Muhammad Siddique Soomro, Liaquat Umrani, Zulfi Panhwar, Wajahat Shah, Dr Shazia Sheikh, Nadir Ali Mugheri and others.

The chairman Dr Qureshi distributed certificates among male and female students of the department who completed their training workshop successfully.

Dr Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi said that the students must acquire skills in their concerned fields of higher education which could lead them to success in the career.

"Success is not possible without skills, I believe", he said and informed that training opportunities are being provided to the students of Media and Communication Studies so that they could succeed in the practical field.

He said that the role of Media and Communication Studies could not be ignored in the society for its construction and nation building. The students of the media department ought to pay attention simultaneously in theory and practical work during their 4-year study on the campus so that they may step into the practical life without any hesitation, he said and added, while studying, the students are required to acquire all the skills which a professional journalist, video editor, director, photographer, Transmission Officer, Sub Editor or a Script Editor should have.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Education Male Lead May Media All

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality wins first place in ‘Institut ..

21 minutes ago

Overall 45% increase of Rs 2.846 billion proposed ..

47 seconds ago

Rs 31.5b budget allocation proves farmers well bei ..

48 seconds ago

Wife of Jailed Russian Pilot Hopes Biden, Putin Ag ..

50 seconds ago

Rs.172b proposed for Health sector in Sindh: CM

52 seconds ago

Secretary Communication reviews roads' work

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.